Dolby Atmos: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect launched: What is it, how it works and more

Dolby Laboratories has unveiled Dolby Atmos FlexConnect — its latest innovation in immersive audio that pairs together a TV’s sound system with accessory wireless speakers for an “immersive” Dolby Atmos sound experience. It intelligently optimises the sound for any room layout and speaker setup, it said.

“Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is an entirely new category of experience that offers consumers the freedom and flexibility to choose how they want to arrange their devices while still getting a great immersive Dolby Atmos experience,” said John Couling, senior vice president, entertainment, Dolby Laboratories.

According to Frédéric Langin, chief commercial officer, TCL Europe, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect can help users “unlock incredible immersive sound no matter how they arrange their audio devices.”

How Dolby Atmos FlexConnect works

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect aims to mitigate the problem of placing speakers in their optimal position to get the best audio possible out of their sound system. It enables users to place one or more wireless speakers anywhere in a room without having to worry about whether they are placed perfectly. The solution adapts to the device types as they are added.

The system then intelligently combines each accessory device with the TV’s speakers and delivers a Dolby Atmos sound experience tailored according to their home.

Dolby acoustic mapping features leverages microphones in the TV to locate each wireless speaker in the room, calibrating the system automatically to ensure optimal audio performance.

Apart from elevating Dolby Atmos experience, the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect provides flexibility to users to place speakers anywhere they want to.

TCL first brand to use new feature

Dolby announced that TCL will be the first to implement Dolby Atmos FlexConnect in its 2024 TV lineup. The company will also launch a line of accessory wireless speakers designed to complement its upcoming lineup of TVs with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.





Reference