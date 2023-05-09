Discover a Simple Shopping Hack to Grab Zelda Tears of the Kingdom at the Lowest Price | Gaming and Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2023. This direct sequel to Breath of the Wild takes place in the expansive world of Hyrule, with Link now able to visit the skies above. The game features a selection of new weapons, abilities, and monsters, and is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Sign up for a free TopCashback account to save £15 on your purchase of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at launch from retailers like Argos, Very, Currys, and GAME.

Exclusive to new members, TopCashback is currently offering a discount of £15 when shopping at video game retailers. To take advantage of the offer, click on the link above and create a free TopCashback account. Once you’ve made an account and visited a participating retailer through TopCashback, your account will be credited with £15 when you make a purchase. This means you can get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just £44.99 from GAME instead of the recommended retail price of £59.99. Please note that these prices are correct at the time of writing. Signing up for a TopCashback account is a no-brainer if you frequently make online purchases. You can save hundreds of pounds over time by going through TopCashback before making a purchase. While it may take a couple of months for the money to appear in your account, TopCashback eventually pays out.

Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma showcased some of the game’s new locations and Link’s abilities during the most recent Nintendo Direct conference. The new game features floating islands that can be found in the skies above Hyrule, and Link can travel to them using his new rewind function on rocks. He can also fuse items together to create new weapons, such as combining a stick with a rock to make a makeshift hammer. Additionally, adding a puffshroom to his shield can create a cloud of smoke, while his new abilities enable him to create his own speedboats and aircraft.





