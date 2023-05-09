Wozniak, one of Apple’s co-founders, expresses concern over the potential misuse of AI to deceive society.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, also known as “The Woz,” expressed concern that scams could become harder to detect with the rise of artificial intelligence AI ). He called for clear labeling of content created by AI and regulation to prevent bad actors from exploiting the technology . Two months prior, Wozniak and other tech leaders, including Elon Musk, signed a letter asking for a slowdown in the development of powerful AI models. Speaking to BBC Technology Editor Zoe Kleinman, Wozniak stated that while AI lacks emotion and is unlikely to replace humans in the workforce, it could make bad actors more convincing in their scams. Wozniak felt that those who publish AI-generated text should take responsibility for labeling it as such, and he called for big tech firms to be held accountable through regulation. He expressed doubt that regulators would be able to oversee AI use adequately but believed that education could help people avoid situations where their personal data is at risk.

The two Steves that helped create Apple in the early days of the company

Although not explicitly referring to Apple, CEO Tim Cook recently assured investors that the company would approach AI deliberately and thoughtfully, weaving it into its products with care. The Woz was skeptical that regulators could effectively oversee AI use, noting that the drive for profit often dictates outcomes. However, he advocated for education as a tool to help the public avoid fraud and protect their personal data.





