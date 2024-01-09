DARPA Advances PsiQuantum to Second Phase of Utility-Scale Quantum Computing Program

US2QC program seeks to evaluate paths to fault-tolerant quantum computing on much faster time horizons than conventional predictions

PALO ALTO, Calif., January 09, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PsiQuantum today announced that it was awarded a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to continue work on the Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing (US2QC) program, which seeks to determine whether an underexplored approach to quantum computing – like PsiQuantum’s photonic approach – is capable of achieving utility-scale operation much faster than conventional predictions.

This program was envisioned by DARPA to include an escalating engagement over a multi-phase, multi-year effort. During the initial phase, which was announced in January 2023, PsiQuantum worked closely with a dedicated team of experts from the government looking to verify and evaluate the status of the company’s technology, as well as the future viability of the photonic approach as a means of building the world’s first utility-scale, fault tolerant quantum computer. The year-long government diligence effort determined that PsiQuantum’s photonic approach is worthy of elevating to the next phase of the US2QC program. The DARPA-led team included multiple experts from each of the following institutions: Air Force Research Laboratory; DARPA; John’s Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory; Los Alamos National Laboratory; Oak Ridge National Laboratory; and the NASA Ames Research Center.

To date, most commercial quantum computing efforts have been focused on matter-based approaches. As the quantum computing industry has matured, it has become widely acknowledged that “utility-scale” commercially useful quantum computing requires large-scale systems and error correction. While the photonic approach is uniquely suited to address a number of key technical hurdles specific to scale and error correction, the approach has gone largely underexplored in the United States compared to other approaches.

As the PsiQuantum effort moves to the next phase, the focus will shift to PsiQuantum’s design for a fault-tolerant prototype. This work aims to show that a Utility-Scale Quantum Computer can be constructed as designed and operated as intended. In addition, PsiQuantum will continue to pursue the next intermediate milestones to deliver a fully fault tolerant quantum computer on the fastest path possible. DARPA in turn will continue to closely monitor and evaluate PsiQuantum’s approach and progress towards this goal.

Jeremy O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PsiQuantum, remarked:

“PsiQuantum’s only mission is to build and deploy the world’s first useful, large-scale quantum computer. We have an extremely ambitious and somewhat contrarian plan, and as such we welcome expert third-party scrutiny of our technology. We are glad to see a focused effort specifically targeted on large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing. PsiQuantum was proud to be initially named one of just three industry performers on the US2QC program and today’s announcement is no different – the company welcomes the opportunity to continue this important work with DARPA and other partners across the U.S. Government.”

Dr. Joe Altepeter, US2QC program manager in DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office commented:

“We are very excited that multiple performers’ designs showed plausible paths to truly utility-scale systems. These researchers are working extraordinarily hard, presenting solid technology descriptions and detailed research plans. We will continue exploring with them whether these technologies can make the significant leap needed to create quantum computers with true scientific and industrial utility.”

About PsiQuantum

PsiQuantum is a private company, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company’s only mission is to build and deploy the world’s first useful, large-scale quantum computer. Many teams around the world today have demonstrated prototype quantum computing systems, but it is widely accepted that much larger systems are necessary in order to unlock transformational applications across drug discovery, climate technologies, finance, transportation, security & defense and beyond. PsiQuantum’s photonic approach enables rapid scaling via direct leverage of high-volume semiconductor manufacturing and cryogenic infrastructure. The company is partnered with the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford University and Sci-Tech Daresbury in the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.psiquantum.com

