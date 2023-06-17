Continuing as ‘Riverdale’s Most Iconic Villain: A Closer Look at This Character’

The popular television series, The CW’s Riverdale, has captivated and perplexed audiences for over six years. However, the show is finally coming to an end with its current seventh season. The memorable characters, such as Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Cheryl, will be etched into our memories with their eccentric dialogue and inconsistent personalities. While our protagonists remain constant, the villains in Riverdale come and go, encompassing a wide range of characters from cult members to school principals to every parent figure except the universally adored Fred Andrews. It’s safe to say that some of these villains have been easily forgotten, such as Joan Berkeley from the fourth season. However, one antagonist who has left a lasting impression is Hiram Lodge, Veronica’s beloved father, played by Mark Consuelos, who is set to make a return in upcoming episodes.

Hiram Lodge was a feared character even before his arrival in Riverdale during the second season. The first season of the show is widely recognized as its best, partly due to the anticipation built around Hiram’s introduction. Through conversations between Veronica and her mother, Hermione, we discover that Hiram is the corrupt CEO of Lodge Industries, currently on trial for fraud and embezzlement. Hiram’s character feels like he belongs to the world of Succession, as he exhibits deep nastiness and ruthlessness, making him a villain that could exist in real life. When Hiram finally arrives in Season 2, he lives up to our expectations, inflicting tyranny on the town throughout his stay. Hiram runs a criminal underworld in Riverdale, involved in drug dealing and unafraid to leverage his mafia connections. He is determined to take over and destroy the town for his personal gain, regardless of how it affects Veronica, Archie, their friends, or any other residents. Hiram schemes, threatens his family, and, at his lowest, even attempts to have Archie and other prominent characters killed. Despite his villainous nature, Hiram is a multifaceted character who often steals the spotlight in any scene he appears in.

Compared to other villains in Riverdale who sometimes border on caricature, Hiram has layers and complexities that make him more compelling. He genuinely loves Veronica and Hermione, and occasionally displays moments of humanity, such as when he pays for Fred’s funeral. His relationship with Veronica is tumultuous, but her care and sympathy towards her father evoke complicated emotions in the audience. Unlike other antagonists, we are allowed glimpses of Hiram’s vulnerability, like when he is diagnosed with a degenerative neuromuscular disease in Season 4. Veronica is genuinely devastated by this news, proving that Hiram’s illness is not a ploy to win her back. Despite simultaneously hoping for Hiram’s downfall, audiences empathize with Veronica’s pain. Although he eventually cures himself through violent means, witnessing Hiram confront his mortality adds depth to his character. Hiram may not be a mustache-twirling villain, but his compassionate moments do not overshadow his core nature as a power-hungry, money-driven sociopath.

One standout episode in Riverdale is “Citizen Lodge,” the twelfth episode of Season 5. The show often experiments with different formats, and while some episodes miss the mark (musical episodes, anyone?), this particular installment showcases the creativity that pays off. In “Citizen Lodge,” Hiram shares his backstory with Reggie, providing insight into his upbringing and motivations. Hiram came from an underprivileged background, with his family being looked down upon for working as shoeshiners. They moved to Riverdale in hopes of striking palladium, which was believed to be beneath the town’s surface, but they were unsuccessful. Hiram then started shining shoes for a local gangster and became involved in criminal activities. When Hiram’s father stood up to the gangster, he was killed. Seeking revenge for his father’s murder, Hiram committed his first killings and made obtaining Riverdale’s palladium his lifelong mission. This episode puts Hiram at the forefront, and despite our initial judgment, we find ourselves temporarily rooting for him. This is what sets Hiram apart as a captivating villain, as he is detestable yet remarkably developed compared to other Riverdale antagonists. While part of us craves his comeuppance, we also yearn for him to experience redemption and prioritize his family.

For those who need a refresher on Hiram’s storyline, he disappeared following the end of Season 5 when Veronica, after enduring emotional abuse and attempted murder, exiled him from town at gunpoint. She later arranges for a hit on him, leading to his death early in Season 6. Riverdale is not taking the resurrection route with Hiram’s return, which wouldn’t even crack the top ten of the show’s wildest moments. In Season 7, set in an alternate 1950s reality where the main characters are teenagers again and suffer from amnesia, Hiram is alive and ready to continue wreaking havoc on the town. We eagerly anticipate his return, complete with the goofy 50s lingo.

