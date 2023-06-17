Using Scoring Systems to Improve Decision-Making: A Comprehensive Guide

When faced with difficult decisions, we often compare and rank the alternatives to determine the best option. This is a common approach used in various contexts, from business and policy decisions to personal choices like selecting a university course or deciding where to live. Typically, we identify criteria and assign weights to each one based on its importance. We then score the options against each criterion and apply the weightings. However, this approach is not as rational as it may seem.

Decision-making usually involves choosing from a limited range of options, and there are often pros and cons to consider for each option. To address this, many use a technique called multi-criteria decision analysis, with the weighted-sum method being the most popular. This method involves eliminating options that fail to meet essential requirements, known as “needs,” and then sorting the remaining options based on how well they satisfy other requirements, known as “wants.” However, combining the wants can be challenging.

To evaluate options against the wants, decision-makers create a table with column headings representing the alternatives and row headings representing the wants. Scores are assigned to each option in the cells of the table to represent their performance against each want. Each want is given an importance weighting, and the scores are multiplied by their corresponding weights. The weighted scores are then added together for each option, and the options are ranked based on their total weighted score.

Another approach is the weighted-product method, where the weighted scores for each option are multiplied together instead of added together. This method favors all-round performance, while the weighted-sum method is more forgiving of variations in performance.

However, these conventional approaches have flaws. They rely on number values to express qualitative ideas that require human evaluation. Additionally, the multiplication of scores by importance weights on a simple scale like zero to ten can lead to misleading results. For example, if a want is considered less important and an option performs poorly with respect to that want, it may receive a low-weighted score. But since the want has a low importance weighting, the option should not be heavily penalized.

To address these issues, a scoring scale that includes negative values can be used. One method called the alternative inference mechanism (AIM) adjusts for these factors while maintaining an intuitive range of scores. AIM considers options with low scores against highly weighted wants as the worst candidates and does not heavily penalize options with low scores against unimportant wants.

Using AIM can lead to more logical and rational decision-making. It allows for a better understanding of the weighting mechanism and provides a more accurate ranking of options. By adopting rational models like AIM, we can make better decisions in all areas of our lives.

