Comparing ‘The Flash’ to Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Failure That Isn’t ‘Black Adam’

via Warner Bros.

Andy Muschietti, the director of The Flash, has claimed that the poor quality CGI in the film was intentional. However, this explanation has been met with widespread disbelief. It is hard for anyone to accept that a blockbuster comic book adaptation with a budget of $200 million would purposely have such terrible visual effects. In fact, the film’s CGI has been unfavorably compared to Dwayne Johnson’s infamous movie, The Scorpion King.

Despite predictions of a decent opening weekend, The Flash continues to receive criticism for its subpar CGI. Many Twitter users have likened the film’s visual effects to those of The Scorpion King. While it may seem ridiculous to compare a modern film to a sequel that was widely panned for its outdated CGI, the comparison is not entirely unfounded.

Although Muschietti insists that the poor CGI was intentional, this viewpoint is not shared by the majority. The negative reception of the visuals could have a lasting impact on the film’s reputation and box office success.

