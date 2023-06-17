Availability and Details of Genetically Engineered AI Wallpapers

In 2023, it has become evident that generative AI is set to revolutionize our lives. While it may seem like a small example, the introduction of generative AI wallpapers for Pixel devices is an exciting development for tech enthusiasts. Previously, users had limited options for wallpapers, such as taking pictures or downloading them, or relying on artistic skills. However, Google has now introduced another option: Generative AI wallpapers.

Generative AI refers to the creations generated by AI that have left us impressed recently, whether it’s answers from ChatGPT or images from Midjouney. Generative AI wallpapers are backgrounds created by AI based on your prompt. Google unveiled this concept alongside emoji wallpapers and cinematic wallpapers at Google I/O in May 2023.

To create a generative AI wallpaper, you simply choose an artistic style and a prompt. Using their text-to-image diffusion models, Google Pixel devices will then generate several unique images matching your selection, and you can choose one as your wallpaper. Additionally, Google’s Material You feature will match the color palette of your Android system to your customized wallpaper, adding a nice touch.

While it’s unclear if you can manually input the theme and prompt or if you have to select from available prompts, given the rapid advancements in AI, it’s only a matter of time before users can generate wallpapers based on their own preferences.

As for the availability of generative AI wallpapers, it is yet to be released. Google has indicated a fall 2023 release, possibly coinciding with the launch of Android 14. Although it’s speculative, it’s hopeful that users will soon have the opportunity to try this innovative feature.

Initially, Google may want to limit the release of generative AI wallpapers to its own Pixel devices. However, since this is expected to be an Android feature rather than exclusive to Pixels, it’s highly likely that other Android devices will eventually support generative AI wallpapers.

Regarding the legal use of AI images, it’s a complex and evolving issue. Generally, AI-generated images are legal to use, but there are various factors at play, such as how the image is generated, how it is used, and the laws of the jurisdiction where it is used. It is presumed that Google has considered these factors in developing generative AI wallpapers, which may explain the pre-set prompts to minimize legal risks.

Overall, the introduction of generative AI wallpapers is a significant step towards integrating AI into our daily lives, offering users a creative and unique way to personalize their devices.





Reference