Compare internet dongle deals | The Independent

Internet dongles can provide a wireless, portable internet connection when traditional wifi is not available. Usually in the form of a USB device, dongles connect to a 3G, 4G or 5G mobile network and the reliability of its connection will depend on the mobile data speed in your area. This guide will explain how dongles work and how you can get the best broadband deal on a mobile dongle.

What is a broadband dongle?

A broadband dongle provides internet from a mobile network. Rather than connecting your home with wifi using copper or fibre optic cables, the dongle connects to mobile data, similarly to how your phone does when you use 3G, 4G or 5G to access the internet. Because it’s wireless and can be used anywhere, it’s ideal for people who travel a lot, and would rather not rely on open, less secure wifi networks in public places. However, average download speeds will almost always be less than what can be promised by a fibre broadband package, so it won’t be able to support high-data activities such as online gaming.

How does an internet dongle work?

Similarly to mobile broadband, an internet dongle works by connecting to a mobile network, rather than a wired broadband connection. Dongles are usually USB sticks that plug into your laptop or computer, providing you with internet from the mobile network provider. The quality of connection you’ll get will depend on whether the provider offers 4G or 5G dongle deals, and this will also depend on what mobile data speeds you can access where you live.

It’s important to note that mobile broadband plans often cover dongle deals, but these providers also offer mobile broadband via mobile routers or portable hotspots, which can connect to several devices, whereas a dongle can only provide internet to one device at a time.

Do I need an internet dongle?

Some people that might need an internet dongle include those who can’t access very good broadband in their area. The best way to check what speeds you’re getting is by conducting a broadband speed test – if you find that your download speeds aren’t fast enough for a strong connection but you know you can access 5G or very good 4G, a dongle or mobile hotspot might be for you.

Another reason someone might need a dongle is if they travel a lot, for example for work. While it is possible to use open wifi networks in public places, these aren’t secure, so if you are often working in public places away from home and want a reliable and private connection, a dongle is a good investment.

Which providers offer broadband dongle deals?

O2

O2 offers an Alcatel 4G Dongle as part of its mobile broadband deals. You can build your own plan, or choose one of the pre-built dongle plans, which include either 5GB, 40GB, 150GB or unlimited data allowance, from just £12 per month. Download speeds are up to 150Mbps and upload speeds are up to 50Mbps.

Vodafone

Vodafone is another broadband provider that offers dongle deals with its K5161z USB dongle. Plans are available on a rolling monthly basis – for £13 per month with 4GB of data, or £33 per month for unlimited data – or 12- and 24-month contracts. If you opt for a 24-month contract, you can enjoy unlimited data allowance for £26 per month, but there are other data options, such as 30GB.

What are the benefits of a broadband dongle deal?

With more and more areas now able to access 5G, mobile broadband and dongles now offer an alternative to wifi broadband, and can provide a similarly stable connection

It’s completely portable and wireless, so it’s very easy to set up

Dongles are ideal for people who travel a lot and want to take a private internet connection with them

Dongle deals are often cheaper than fibre or full fibre broadband deals, and there’s very rarely a setup cost involved, as there is nothing to install

Some providers offer rolling monthly or no-contract broadband deals, which is well-suited to people who don’t want to get stuck in a long contract

What are the downsides of an internet dongle?

As it has to be plugged in to the device, a dongle can only provide internet to one device at a time

While 5G means that dongle speeds can be very good, they still won’t be as fast or reliable as the best fibre or full fibre wifi connections

If you live in a more remote area that doesn’t have 4G or 5G yet, you won’t be able to enjoy a good connection with a dongle at home

Dongle speeds often won’t be fast enough to perform high-data activities such as gaming or streaming/downloading large files

What alternatives to internet dongles can I use?

Mifi or mobile router

A mobile router (or ‘mifi’) will suit households with multiple users needing broadband access. Unlike SIMs and dongles, they’re not portable and require a wall socket connection. Similar to standard routers, they use a SIM card for their connection, not fiber optic cables or phone lines.

Mobile broadband SIM cards

Some providers offer dedicated mobile broadband SIMs usable in phones, laptops, and tablets. These differ from conventional mobile SIMs, as they typically lack SMS or call features.

Mobile hotspots

Any mobile device with a good 4G or 5G connection, such as your phone, can be used to create a private wifi connection, which can provide internet to several devices at once but will use a fair amount of your data allowance.

Internet dongle FAQs Unlike with traditional broadband deals, where unlimited downloads are now pretty much the norm, there tends to be a limit on the downloads you can access with a dongle. Some providers, however, do offer unlimited downloads with dongles, including Vodafone, though these tend to be the most expensive plans. In most cases, the connection you can get with a dongle won’t be quite as good as a wired broadband connection. Lots of wired broadband with very fast average download speeds are more than reliable enough to complete high-data activities such as ultra-HD streaming, downloading and internet gaming. Plus, wired broadband can provide this service to several different devices at once, whereas a dongle is only meant to be plugged into one device at a time. Having said this, if you do need a connection that’s completely portable, and you’re in an area that can access fast mobile data, it’s a good alternative that gives you a lot of flexibility. While some providers offer monthly rolling airtime plans, like O2, there will usually be a device plan to pay for too, which won’t be rolling. Vodafone does offer 30-day dongle plans, or no-contract broadband for a dongle, but do keep in mind that the price may sometimes increase from one month to the next, due to country-wide price hikes caused by inflation.