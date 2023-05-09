Collaboration between Tata and IIT Hyderabad for the Development of Software Defined Vehicles

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TiHAN IIT Hyderabad to collaborate in the areas of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Automotive companies require innovative solutions and accelerators that help them reduce technology incubation time and cost as they aim to develop SDVs with autonomous technologies. The collaboration between Tata Technologies and TiHAN will specifically focus on the development of platform/s and Proofs of Concept (POC) that optimise product development timelines. Furthermore, this partnership will enable upskilling and hands-on training for Tata Technologies engineers at TiHAN in new technology areas.

Warren Harris, MD and CEO of Tata Technologies, commented, “We believe that automotive companies rely on Tata Technologies to address their product development challenges and enable them to conceptualize, develop and realize better products that are safer, cleaner, and connected. Through this collaboration with IIT Hyderabad TiHAN, we aim to collaborate and support innovations in the area of SDVs and associated technologies that help automotive manufacturers develop and manufacture great products.” Harris added that they would leverage their 25+ years of automotive domain knowledge and access to customers across the globe to help TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad develop a comprehensive set of solutions and accelerators for the automotive industry and upskill engineers on emerging technologies. Sriram Lakshminarayanan, President & Chief Technical Officer of Tata Technologies commented on the partnership, saying, “We can leverage our collective expertise and resources to explore use cases for SDV by adopting modern System on Chips (SoCs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Over the Air (OTA) frameworks, and connected technologies within the realm of Software Defined Vehicles. We believe that this collaboration will support the creation of solutions in SDVs, reaffirming our commitment to advancing the industry towards a technologically advanced future.”





