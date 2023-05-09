Later this month, an open beta for Street Fighter 6 will be available.

The streets will get some fights soon

Capcom will be hosting an open beta for Street Fighter 6 ahead of its launch. The open beta will run from May 19 through May 21, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

To register and take part in the open beta, you’ll need to register a Capcom ID and link your platform. You’ll want to register early, because chances are high that the initial rush may be a lot.

The content in the open beta will be the same as the second closed beta test. That includes avatar creation and character creation (though you can only create once), ranked matches, casual matches, battle hub matches, training mode, the game center, and more.

Eight playable characters will be in the open beta: Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken.

Additionally, there will be cross-platform play, the special commentary features, and other features too. You can head over to link your ID and pre-register for the open beta here.

Taking it to the streets

It won’t be long now until the new Street Fighter gets underway, and by all accounts so far, it’s looking pretty strong. The matches I played locally at PAX East left a pretty strong impression on me already. And here’s an excerpt of what our resident Street Fighter aficionado Chris Moyse had to say after his recent hands-on:

“With Street Fighter 6, Capcom is hoping to see its flagship fighting series, one that defined the genre itself, make a grand challenge for its (lost?) fighting game throne, offering fans old and new a fully-featured and engaging sequel that has learned from the mistakes of its past, while evolving its entire pedigree for a bold and electrifying future.”

You’ll be able to get a sense of Street Fighter 6 yourself later this month with the open beta, running May 19 through 21. Then, Street Fighter 6 will officially launch on June 2.