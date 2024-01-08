CMF Nothing Watch Pro GPS smartwatch with Bluetooth calling now available in new edition

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro has arrived in a new edition, Striking Silver. The smartwatch was unveiled last September in three colorways: Ash Grey, Dark Grey and Orange. Like its predecessors, the latest model has an aluminum alloy frame around the watch face, this time with a light grey strap. Aside from aesthetics, it is identical to the older versions.

The CMF Nothing Watch Pro has a 1.96-in (~50 mm) AMOLED display with a 410 x 502 px resolution and over 600 nits brightness. Features include Bluetooth calling, with an AI tool to help reduce background noise, built-in multi-system GPS and exercise tracking. Plus, you can use the smartwatch to monitor health metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality and stress levels. The wearable has a 340 mAh battery, allowing it to run for up to 13 days on a single charge.

You can now purchase the Striking Silver Edition of the CMF Nothing Watch Pro in various countries like Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Thailand. The new wearable will roll out to more regions worldwide from the end of January; a breakdown of the release by country and retailer is displayed in the table below. The pricing of the new model remains unclear, with some speculating that the gadget will launch at a potentially discounted price of ₹4,999 (~$60) in India; for context, the original CMF BY NOTHING Watch Pro colors typically retail for $89.00, and are currently discounted to $73.00 at Amazon.