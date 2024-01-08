Stacks, Injective, Internet Protocol emerge as crypto top gainers

Stacks, Injective, and Internet Protocol boast 24-hour gains, emerging as crypto leaders on Jan. 8 charts.

On the top of the list is Stacks (STX), a Bitcoin Layer designed for smart contracts, providing the capability for decentralized applications to leverage Bitcoin as an asset and settle transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. Positioned as the largest, most valuable, and most durable decentralized asset, Bitcoin takes center stage in this ecosystem. Stacks’ layer facilitates unlocking $500 billion in BTC capital, utilizing Bitcoin L1 as a settlement layer for decentralized applications.

As of the latest data, the live Stacks price is $1.94, boasting a 24-hour trading volume of $355 million. The real-time updates ensure accuracy in tracking STX to USD prices, with Stacks showing a modest increase of 14.8% in the last 24 hours. Analysts suggested that Stacks is experiencing positive momentum, potentially influenced by recent developments and news related to spotted Bitcoin ETFs, contributing to its overall market performance.

Taking the second spot is Injective (INJ), a blockchain tailored for financial applications, which serves as an open and interoperable layer-one blockchain dedicated to empowering the next generation of decentralized finance (defi) applications.

The applications span decentralized spot and derivatives exchanges, prediction markets, lending protocols, and more. According to CoinMarketCap data, the live Injective price is $41.84, reflecting a 12% surge in the last 24 hours and a substantial 24-hour trading volume of $310 million.

This price uptick coincides with breaking news regarding ICON, a prominent player in the blockchain space, which has unveiled a groundbreaking integration with Injective, utilizing the Cosmos Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol.

Taking the third spot is Internet Computer (ICP), a project that introduces a redesign of blockchain architecture. The live Internet Computer price currently stands at $12.89, showcasing a 7.3% increase in the last 24 hours.

This ongoing surge is attributed to recent developments from The Dfinity Foundation, a pivotal contributor to Internet Computer. According to the Dec. 18 announcement, the foundation announced a milestone in providing developers access to tools enabling the release of decentralized applications in the European Union that adhere to the region’s stringent regulatory framework.



