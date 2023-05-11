ChromeOS Beta for Pixel and Xiaomi Phones: Google Introduces App Streaming

Google has announced the introduction of App Streaming on Chromebooks, allowing users to access their Android phone apps on their device. The apps will be synchronized between ChromeOS and Android. The App Streaming feature is available through Phone Hub in ChromeOS Beta, enabling users to perform various app functions, including replying to a conversation and checking the delivery status, by streaming their Android phone’s apps on the Chromebook. The Android App Streaming for Chromebooks is currently available on selected phones running Android 13 or higher.

Google has revealed the feature on its support page, explaining that it is currently available in the latest ChromeOS Beta update. Users who wish to access Android App Streaming on their Chromebooks should ensure that their device is running on M89 or later, and the feature currently supports only Pixel 4a and higher devices, as well as Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro, which run Android 13 or later.

To enable the App Streaming feature, Chromebook users must set up Phone Hub to synchronize apps between their Android phones and Chromebooks. Additionally, both the phone and Chromebook must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network and be in close proximity to access the App Streaming feature.

Users can stream their phones’ apps in three ways, including through messaging app notifications, through the Recent Apps list in Phone Hub, and through “All Apps,” which they can access through the Recent Apps list in Phone Hub. They can also check their phone’s cell signal or battery status, enable hotspot, silence the phone, locate the phone, and browse Chrome tabs from their Android phone on the Chromebook. Moreover, they can control and synchronize notifications and view or download recent photos and screenshots from the phone’s Gallery.

