Gaming Enthusiasts Rejoice: Tears of the Kingdom Release Date and Time Revealed along with a Mega Legend of Zelda Discount Deal!

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive of 2023, and possibly the biggest video game of the year, has finally arrived. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to the launch title Breath of the Wild, is set to be released on May 12 at midnight in all regions. As a Nintendo Switch owner, if you haven’t pre-ordered the game yet, there is good news – you can take advantage of an amazing discount deal of £15 off the retail price.

New members of TopCashback can now get £15 cash back when shopping for video games from retailers such as Argos, Very, Currys, and GAME. To benefit from the discount offer, simply click on the link above and sign up for a free account. Once you have signed up and visited one of the above-listed retailers through TopCashback, you will receive a cashback of £15 when making a purchase. In other words, you can purchase The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for only £44.99 from GAME instead of the regular price of £59.99 (prices are accurate at the time of writing). Although it may take a few months for the cashback to appear in your account, TopCashback always delivers on its promise. I have utilized this offer previously, and it has worked well for me. The release of the massive open-world game coincides with the launch of the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED console, which comes in a limited edition Tears of the Kingdom model complete with gold Joy-Con controllers.

The Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Model is currently available for purchase on Amazon for £319.99. The front of the dock bears the Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series, and the golden Joy-Con controllers also feature various Zelda symbols and icons. It should be noted that the OLED Switch boasts a 7-inch display capable of sharper and more vibrant images, a wider stand compared to the older model, 64GB of storage, and enhanced audio. To purchase the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Model from Amazon, click on the link above.

As for the game itself, Tears of the Kingdom takes place in Hyrule, but with notable changes. Alongside new landmarks and settlements, Link can now explore the skies above Hyrule and underground caves. By utilizing a new rewind function on rocks that have fallen to the ground, Link can travel to floating islands. Another exciting feature of the game is the ability to combine items to create new weapons. For instance, Link can construct a makeshift hammer by joining a stick with a rock, and he can produce a cloud of smoke by adding a puffshroom to his shield. Moreover, Link can create speedboats and aircraft using his new abilities. Nintendo has confirmed that the new Legend of Zelda game will include traditional dungeons as well.





