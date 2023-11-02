‘Biosphere’ Gets Streaming Release Date

The Big Picture Biosphere, a genre-bending sci-fi film starring Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown, will be released on AMC+ on November 17.

The film explores humanity’s adaptability in a post-apocalyptic world, where two men survive inside a self-sustainable biosphere. Biosphere received positive reception from critics at its premiere, with praise for the performances, chemistry between the leads, and directorial prowess of Mel Eslyn.





The Two Last Men in the World have found a home on streaming as Biosphere, a one-of-a-kind genre-bending science-fiction film starring Emmy winners Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown is set to be released on AMC+ on November 17. Biosphere originally premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival where it met mixed to positive reception followed by a theatrical and on-demand release in July 2023.

Biosphere is set in a post-apocalyptic world where only two men – the former United States President Billy (Duplass) and his childhood best friend and adviser Ray (Brown) are left standing. Both are alive thanks to the ingenuity of Ray who is also a brilliant scientist. Ray builds a custom biosphere that shields them from the outside world which is still uninhabitable by humans. This self-sustainable home houses the necessities that both men need to survive, most importantly a fishpond which serves as their only source of food. However, their survival is threatened from within when the population of their fishpond begins to wane leaving only two males. The situation poses an ominous future for the duo that sees them contemplating their deaths, “but life may yet find a way…”

At its core, Biosphere examines humanity’s capacity to adapt and thrive in an oddly intriguing manner carried through by its playful themes. The film is the feature directorial debut of Mel Eslyn who also co-wrote the script along with the film’s star Duplass with whom she has collaborated on several other projects. In his interview with Collider ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Duplass revealed that he originated the idea for the film saying; “It was just this weird impulse I had, that I wanted to see these two guys living inside of a dome, arguing fiercely about Super Mario Bros., in ways that were way more serious than it should be. But I didn’t really have the story and the breath of it.” To help him piece together his thoughts, Duplass involved Eslyn “who brought her experience as a science nerd and as a queer woman and her perspective.”





‘Biosphere’ Was A Hit Among Critics

Image via IFC Films

This bold experiment from Duplass and Eslyn ultimately paid off as Biosphere was a success among critics right from its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson in his glowing review of the film praised the movie’s overall delivery specifically the performance and chemistry between the two leads as well as the directorial prowess of Eslyn whom he described as “a filmmaker to watch.”

Biosphere equally drew positive remarks from several other publications including The New York Times which praised the film’s warmth and inventive dialogue and The Hollywood Reporter hailing the film as “Mysterious and hilarious… unlike any movie in recent memory.” The critics at Rotten Tomatoes shared similar sentiments as the film holds a 79% critic score.

Biosphere will be available to stream on AMC+ from November 17.