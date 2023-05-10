‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Spells Doom for both ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ in Critical Aspect.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Despite any criticisms Avatar: The Way of Water may have gathered after release, one key aspect about the movie unites all audience members — the breathtaking nature of its extensive underwater scenes. The film truly achieved its goal of transporting viewers to another world through a screen, leaving many other water-heavy films in the dust.

Naturally, all positive consequences have their drawbacks, though. When a new standard is set, everyone else has to keep up, lest audiences start making pointed comparisons. In the movie industry, Avatar 2‘s splashing success with underwater scenery is already raising waves, making folks apprehensive of all future releases that take place in the ocean.

I know this is an easy jab but it’s really something how THE WAY OF WATER completely ruined the way I look at fantastical underwater sequences in other movies. Most might not look great anyway, but now they just seem unacceptably artless. pic.twitter.com/mZDEotV7Sy — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) May 9, 2023

Perhaps because it’s fresher in people’s minds, The Little Mermaid, in particular, is already raising concerns. As if parts of the film being underlit wasn’t enough of a problem, according to fans, its underwater scenes leave much to be desired after watching the Avatar sequel. This, coupled with the disastrous reception to The Little Mermaid‘s CGI animals, doesn’t bode very well for Disney.

And dry! Everything ‘underwater’ looks dry to me now, the underwater texture game was brought to a level I can’t unsee — item 11 (@Esa_Muchacha) May 10, 2023

Yeah… The Little Mermaid suffers coming up right behind it tbh. I loved the film but Way of Water washes it visually (forgive the pun). — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 9, 2023

I already wasnt seeing little mermaid, but after seeing the trailer in cinemas after Avatar I dont think I could stomach it. — Muad’Danny✂️🎞🇹🇹🏴‍☠️🇺🇸🦇 (@DamnD4n13l) May 9, 2023

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom scheduled for an end-of-the-year premiere, it’s hard not to nervously consider what might await us on the silver screen. Yes, the first movie provided some solid underwater scenery, but the stakes are higher now, and after Avatar 2, some might leave the theater disappointed.

For both of these movies’ sakes, let’s hope Avatar enthusiasts forget about this whole subject soon.