Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The Company has granted the underwriter of the Offering an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the underwriting agreement, to purchase up to an additional 375,000 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering is expected to close on August 29, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.
Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC is acting as sole book runner for the Offering. DLA Piper
A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-281215), relating to the Offering was previously filed with the
Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.
Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is one of the leading and fast-growing lifecycle automotive service providers in
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company’s proposed Offering and the listing of its securities. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Phone: 718-213-7386
Email: [email protected]
