Apple’s extended holiday return policy is now in effect

Apple’s has kicked in, which means the holiday season is officially upon us. Apple typically offers a standard . But under the newly revised policy, products purchased between November 3, 2023 and December 25, 2023, will be returnable until January 8, 2024. Apple’s holiday grace period gives you more than enough time to return those AirPods from your grandmother because she didn’t know you were firmly planted in Samsung’s ecosystem.

You can return most products in Apple’s lineup, but there are a few exceptions. The return policy may not cover phones that are purchased with wireless carrier financing plans, so double-check that before you commit. Additionally, Apple doesn’t allow the return of digital software downloads, products from the Software Update Program like software upgrades and Apple Gift Cards.

The extended return policy is open for those in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Singapore and many other countries. However, some countries, including Italy, Spain, Mexico and Japan, have a slightly longer return window. Products purchased between November 3, 2023 and January 6, 2024, may be returned through January 20, 2024 in these countries.

It’s worth noting that this seasonal revision doesn’t negate the terms and conditions of the standard return policy. Apple says all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable — so make sure you keep things in like-new condition if you want to make an exchange.

Of course, the holiday policy doesn’t just apply to gifts. You can totally use this time to buy one of those new colorful M3 iMacs and then exchange for a new color if you change your mind.