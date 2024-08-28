Apple Update: You Need These iPhones To Experience New Apple Intelligence Features

Apple’s new AI features will be coming to old iPhones but only if you have the Pro variants. The Apple Intelligence tools will be introduced on all the latest iPhone models, including the non-Pro variants. iOS 18 is being tipped to be its biggest update in years, with Siri getting an AI overhaul to finally make it reliable and useful for millions.

But millions of iPhone users will be deprived of a chance to experience the new tools and Siri upgrade, forcing them to either buy the latest iPhone or even a year-old version to make the best of the AI improvements and additions.

Apple Intelligence Coming To These iPhones Only

– iPhone 15 Pro

– iPhone 15 Pro Max

– iPhone 16

– iPhone 16 Plus

– iPhone 16 Pro

– iPhone 16 Pro Max

As we have seen in recent years, Apple’s AI focus might be tilted towards the premium devices as it looks to continue with its supposed premiumisation of the iPhone lineup in the market. Having said that, the brand realises the need to increase the number of devices that can run its AI features.

So, bringing the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus into the AI mix is vital as it allows those using the iPhone 15/15 Plus or even the older iPhone 14/14 Mini models to consider buying the regular variants rather than spending big on the old and new iPhone Pro models.

At the same time, Apple is anticipating higher demand for the shiny new iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max versions, which explains the rumoured decision to make more units of the Pros than the regular iPhone 16 models after it launches later this year.

The other big issue is that Apple might even power the rumoured iPhone SE 4 model with the new A18 chipset, which puts the iPhone 15/15 Plus in a spot and less appealing for buyers by the time these new iPhones roll out by early next year.

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 16 series launch event for September 9 which is a Monday. The company’s ‘Glowtime’ event also hints at more updates on the AI features and new-look Siri for these iPhones.