Andy Muschietti will helm the Batman/Robin Film.

Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Batman, brave and the bold, damian wayne, dc studios, dcu, robin

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has been chosen by DC Studios’ James Gunn & Peter Safran to direct Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran were thoroughly impressed with Andy Muschietti’s work on The Flash, which premieres this weekend. To express their admiration, they have appointed Muschietti as the director for the upcoming film Batman: The Brave and the Bold. This news confirms the speculations that had been circulating for the past few weeks. The film will be produced by Muschietti’s sister and creative partner, Barbara Muschietti, along with Gunn and Safran. It will be based on Grant Morrison’s comic book series, where Damian Wayne, the biological son of Bruce Wayne, takes on the role of Robin and fights alongside Batman. According to a report by Variety, a screenwriter has not yet been attached to the project, but Gunn and Safran prioritize strong writing for the film. It’s important to note that Batman: The Brave and the Bold will exist separately from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” universe of upcoming films and series.









“We saw ‘The Flash’ even before we took over at DC Studios and knew we had a visionary director and a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran shared with Variety, highlighting what attracted them to Muschietti. “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s love for these characters and this world shines through every frame. When it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold,’ there was only one choice. Thankfully, Andy said yes. Barbara joined us as a producer, and we were set on our path. They make an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t ask for better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this exciting new adventure in the DCU.”

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!





Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!