New Study Reveals Unexpected Reasons for Infidelity, Even in Happy Partnerships

A groundbreaking study published in the esteemed journal Archives of Sexual Behavior has shed light on the motivations behind extramarital affairs among users of the online dating service Ashley Madison.

Unsatisfactory sex life

Desire for personal freedom and novelty

Dylan Selterman, the lead author of the study and a researcher in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, explained, “Having devoted over a decade to studying romantic infidelity, I have primarily focused on young adults in dating relationships, with a slight bias towards women. Therefore, I was thrilled to examine a different demographic: middle-aged, married men who are frequent users of Ashley Madison.”

An intriguing aspect of this study is its emphasis on participants who were actively involved in their affairs during the assessment period.

Selterman elaborated, “We conducted surveys on Ashley Madison users at two different points in time, approximately three months apart. A subset of over 250 participants completed both surveys, enabling us to analyze how their relationships may have evolved over time as a result of their extramarital activities.”

Contrary to previous research, Selterman discovered that low relationship quality, in terms of satisfaction, love, and commitment, played a minor role in the decision to cheat. Instead, the primary motivations were dissatisfaction withsexual life and a craving for novelty. Interestingly, many participants expressed great satisfaction with their affairs and little remorse regarding their primary relationships.

These findings, however, are limited by the study’s timeframe and the perspective of the participants, who willingly sought out affairs.

Selterman clarified, “While we observed minimal changes in relationship quality or well-being, it is possible that different results would have emerged had we examined a longer timespan (years instead of months) or surveyed the spouses/partners who were mostly unaware of their partner’s infidelities.”

The study also explored the dynamics of consensual open relationships, where partners are aware and accepting of extramarital affairs.

Selterman remarked, “Such relationships tend to have more positive outcomes compared to those involving cheating. Nevertheless, underlying motivations remain similar in both scenarios. Individuals who cheat or engage in open relationships are often driven by a desire for multiple sexual partners and increased excitement, unsatisfied with the idea of relying solely on one partner.”

For those seeking to comprehend why individuals cheat in seemingly perfect relationships, Selterman’s study offers valuable insights. It underscores the importance of addressing sexual issues within monogamous partnerships and promoting open, honest conversations about sex.

When asked about the predominantly positive experiences reported by participants, Selterman responded, “We do not have definitive answers as to why individuals had positive affairs and felt little regret. We had hoped to explore this further by investigating other variables, such as moral concerns, but the results were statistically unreliable. I anticipate future research to delve into moral factors.”

To read a full interview with researcher Dylan Selterman discussing his groundbreaking findings on infidelity, click here.