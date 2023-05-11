An Erotic Horror Movie Streams, Exposing as Much Flesh as it Devours.

via Universal

Using nothing but cold, hard, facts to determine the findings, putting two of the most popular genres on the streaming circuit together and then parachuting the end result onto one of the most high-profile platforms was always destined to yield success, with Bordello of Blood delivering exactly as promised.

Horror is always an artform that at-home audiences are willing to spend a little time with, and so is the erotic thriller for reasons that probably don’t have to be explained. Throw them into a melting pot, sprinkle over a dash of its status as a spin-off from iconic cult favorite TV series Tales from the Crypt, toss in a story devised by Back to the Future duo Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and you’ve got… well, a pretty terrible movie if we’re being honest.

via Universal

Respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of only 15 and 31 percent hardly makes Bordello of Blood out to be a must-see, but given that the genre-bending 1996 box office bomb combines buckets of blood with oodles of exposed flesh and gratuitous nudity, it’s no surprise to discover that FlixPatrol has revealed it to be the fourth most-watched feature on Hulu in the United States.

The narrative finds a young woman enlisting the services of a private eye to help track down her missing brother, which leads the pair straight into the waiting arms of a powerful vampire who runs a brother that exists almost entirely for luring men to their demise and allowing the filmmakers who flaunt as many exposed body parts as their hearts desire. It might be cynical, but it’s nonetheless conspired to give the forgotten failure a brand new lease of life.