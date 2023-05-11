What is the release date for Android 14 update?

Google has recently launched Android 14 beta 2, following a release timeline similar to that of Android 13, with the stable version expected to roll out in August. Android 14’s development has followed a familiar timeline, with the first developer preview being released simultaneously with its schedule announcement in February 2023. The latest beta is now available for public testing, and owners of compatible Pixel phones can install it. Google aims to reach platform stability by June, with iterative updates to follow. It is likely that the Android 14 launch will happen in August, following a similar approach as Android 13, with multiple developer previews and beta releases. Samsung’s recent devices are expected to receive the new OS, and a rapid release is planned with One UI 5, the fastest OS release Samsung has achieved to date.





