AMD Partners with 11 bit

Today, AMD announced a new partnership with Polish game developer and publisher 11 bit (This War of Mine, Frostpunk). AMD will become the studio’s technological partner, providing support on all of the future games developed and/or published by 11 bit, such as Frostpunk 2, The Alters, The Invincible (out next Monday), The Thaumaturge (out December 5), Codename Project 8, and more unannounced titles. The tech partnership will work across various devices powered by AMD technology: desktop PCs, laptops, handhelds, and consoles.

Cedrick Collomb, corporate VP of Software Development at AMD, said in a statement:

11 bit Studios is a world-class developer with a strong history of releasing exciting and innovative games that push the boundaries of technology. We are delighted to work with them on their next generation of titles that are sure to delight users, helping to ensure that these amazing new games deliver incredible experiences.

Szymon Jabłoński, Director of Technology at 11 bit Studios, added:

There is always a constant need to push gaming technology further, to make each generation of video games deliver astounding visuals. For the engineers working on the tech it’s an exciting challenge and to face that challenge we’re working closely with AMD. Our games are unique and have many different angles of focus. Working with AMD we can include some of their incredible technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) in our latest titles and optimize those titles to maximize performance and visual fidelity on AMD RyzenT processors and AMD Radeon GPUs.

11 bit Studios board member Pawel Feldman said:

11 bit is stepping up as a developer and publisher, establishing cooperation with a top global tech company. For us, gameplay is super important, but so is technology, and we’ve got an awesome tech partner for years to come.

As mentioned above, the first game to be released is the single player adventure game The Invincible, developed by Starward Industries. To celebrate the occasion, AMD posted an 8K gameplay video captured on an AMD Ryzen 7800X3D and an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

We’ve included the official system requirements for The Invincible below.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 Ghz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 Ghz) Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon 6500XT (4GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 (4GB)/1060 (6GB) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported). Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. Widescreen not supported yet; this feature will be added as a priority.



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 Ghz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 Ghz) Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon 6600XT (8GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. Widescreen not supported yet; this feature will be added as a priority.

