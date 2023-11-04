Fresh Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks reveal the chipsets the phones may be running

There’s still a good couple of months to go until the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones are expected to break cover, but the leaks and rumors continue – and the latest batch of unconfirmed updates concern the chipsets inside these smartphones.

According to South Korean outlet The Elec (via 9to5Google), Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has gone on record as saying that his company will provide chipsets for the “majority” of the Galaxy S24 handsets that go on sale next year.

