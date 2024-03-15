Amazfit Active review: A feature-rich smartwatch

Expand

Rating: 3.5/5Amazfit is a renowned name in the smartwatch industry, recognised for crafting stylish yet feature-rich devices. The company recently expanded its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Amazfit Active smartwatch in India. Priced at Rs 12,999, the Amazfit Active smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support, AI-powered health tracking features and a satellite connection for navigation. We used this latest offering from Amazfit for some time and here’s our complete review of the same.DesignAmazfit Active sports a simple and minimalistic design. The compact and lightweight smartwatch features a square dial. The smartwatch weighs around 24 grams and it has an aluminium frame which makes it look premium. The right side of the smartwatch houses the power button which also allows you to access the menu and perform some other actions. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support and the microphone is placed next to the power button. The left side of the wearable has the speaker grill. The rear of the smartwatch consists of a plastic case which accommodates all the sensors and the magnetic charging pins. The lightweight Amazfit Active smartwatch comes with soft and skin-friendly silicone straps. The straps are quite comfortable to wear and you will not feel any irritation on your skin even after sweating. If you want you can also interchange the straps. The waterproof design of the smartwatch also allows the users to use it while swimming.DisplayThe Amazfit Active sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390×450 pixel resolution. The square screen of the wearable comes with 2.5D tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating. The coating works really well and you will never find any smudges on the screen. The smartwatch packs a vibrant and bright display which offers good visibility under direct sunlight. Also, the screen is quite responsive.Features and performanceAmazfit Active runs Zepp OS and it is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems. You can easily set up the smartwatch with the help of the Zepp companion app. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling functionality and Amazon Alexa support. You can also control your music, access notifications and check weather updates directly on the wearable. The user interface is also quite clean and you can easily navigate the smartwatch.Amazfit Active offers all the essential health tracking and fitness features. The smartwatch offers some interesting features like the AI-powered Zepp Coach and Zepp Aura. The smartwatch uses AI to create personalised workout plans. It allows you to customise your schedule, target specific training goals, manage your recovery, and track your progress. The wearable is also compatible with multiple popular fitness apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and more.Amazfit Active offers comprehensive insights into your heart health. Along with this, it also accurately tracks your steps and also offers statistical data about your sleep and different sleep stages. With this smartwatch, the company has also introduced the Readiness feature. The Amazfit Active calculates a unique Readiness score based on sleep breathing quality, heart rate, and temperature, providing insights into your overall well-being and recovery.As mentioned above, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support. This means that you can make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. During our testing, the Bluetooth calling feature worked well and the call quality was also decent.BatteryAmazfit will leave you impressed with its long-lasting battery life. The smartwatch houses a 300 mAh battery. The company claims that the wearable can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. During our testing, the smartwatch delivered around 12 days of battery life on a single charge. But the battery life will reduce significantly when you use GPS. Also, the smartwatch does not come with quick charging support and it takes around two hours to charge the device completely.VerdictPriced at Rs 12,999, the Amazfit Active boasts a comprehensive suite of essential smartwatch features. Additionally, it includes Bluetooth calling support and built-in GPS functionality. The smartwatch delivers a pretty good performance and a long-lasting battery life. Its responsive touchscreen and accurate activity tracking further enhance user experience.