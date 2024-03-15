How the Internet helps print media | Opinion

For all the naysayers who believe print media remains as relevant as payphones, Sony Walkmans and paper maps, I offer two recent examples of mainstream media remaining a pillar in the community.

No. 1: A special youth soccer program was being promoted for the first time and even with tons of Facebook blasts and social media, there were only a handful of registrants. After a story appeared in our print and online editions, the interest jumped from four parents who made inquiries to 30.

Coincidence? No.

No. 2: Recently, our paper published a story about the Nightingale Project looking for accommodation for a new family from the Ukraine. No responses on social media, five serious replies after a story appeared in our print and online editions. A happy ending.

Ironically, it’s my belief that the Internet has helped print (and other forms of traditional media) become in vogue again.

A day doesn’t go by now where I don’t get at least three scams either emailed, phoned or texted to me.

My Amazon package is late. I’ve never made a purchase on Amazon.

Canada Revenue Agency is going to arrest me unless I pay someone $700 in gift cards. The CRA office is right across the street from where I work … they can pop over and see me.

My Netflix account. Sorry guys, I go to the movies.

Sadly, some unsuspecting people are still falling for these.

With so many scams and an endless piles of B.S. coming from the electronic world, people now understand that if something is published in a reputable news agency, it’s real. It’s not a hoax. Social media also rams advertising, causes and unwanted propaganda down our throats all the time.

As an old journalism instructor said repeatedly: “Print is permanent.” (His other favourite line was: “Quote your sources.”)

—————

I did OK on my annual Oscar picks, but, let’s face it, this was an easy year to make predictions. I messed up on Best Actress (I wish Lily Gladstone had won, she might not ever have a better chance where Emma Stone’s best movies are still ahead of her) and on best animated feature. (You let me down Spidey.)

As for the broadcast itself, it sucked.

But that’s typical for any Oscar broadcast. Bringing out five former winners to gush over the acting nominees is a bit nauseating. How about just clips that encourage us to go and see the nominated performances?

I do have to hand it to Ryan Gosling. The guy’s a rock star. His rendition of “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”, complete with cameos by Slash and Wolfgang Van Helen (Eddie’s son) and Gosling’s pink suit, will be talked about for years.

—————

Free plug. There are still some tickets available for a fundraiser on Saturday presented by my friends at the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society. Famed tribute artist Bonnie Kilroe is bringing her Vegas Meets Vaudeville show to Highway 97 Brewing Co. in Penticton on March 16, beginning at 6 p.m. The $75 cover charge includes dinner and a show. Contact the brewery for tickets. Kilroe’s show includes songs from all the great divas in pop music from Streisand to Lady Gaga.

—————

For all those who believe Joe Biden is too old to be president, consider the age of his opponent. Biden is three years older than Trump. They’re pretty close in age.

And, just guessing, Biden is in better physical shape and lives a healthier lifestyle.

Any doubts I may have had about Biden were squashed in the State of the Union address. He nailed it.

—————

From the bad joke file: How does a leprechaun end a conversation?

“Irish you well.”

—————

We now return you to Barnaby Jones, already in progress.

James Miller is valley editor of Okanagan Newspaper Group.