AI impacting jobs could lead to higher salaries, top talent CEO says

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

The artificial intelligence boom has sparked concerns and controversy around employment, mounting fears that AI will replace jobs or affect pay, as it optimizes processes and requires a lower skill level from employees.

But, if your job is affected by AI, your salary might actually increase, Sander van’t Noordende, CEO of talent company Randstad, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

 

