A new HarmonyOS beta program is live for Huawei Watch GT 4/Ultimate

Huawei has opened a new HarmonyOS beta program for the Watch GT 4 as well as the Watch Ultimate series. The recruitment is running live and users can participate in this testing pool using the Huawei Member Center application on their phones.

This unexpected beta program arrived amid HarmonyOS NEXT beta recruitment for early adopters. Alongside smartphones and tablets, it seems Huawei aims to bring a new experience to its flagship wearables. Let’s learn more about this activity.

Rollout Time:

According to the details, the new HarmonyOS beta program for the Huawei Watch GT 4 and Ultimate series will be open till September 2 at 15:00. The respective device owners have to answer a questionnaire to participate in this testing pool.

The OEM will manually review the applications till September 13 and select users randomly. The entire process will take a week. However, the wearable users will start receiving the new software testing version within 3-7 working days.

Users Slot:

Huawei has opened the new HarmonyOS beta program for 8250 users. But this slot section is divided into the log and nolog version categories. Hence, you should enroll yourself in this testing phase as soon as possible to explore a new experience.

Models & Baseline Versions

List of compatible Huawei smartwatches that can enter the new HarmonyOS beta program:

Huawei Watch GT 4 41mm – 4.2.0.103

Huawei Watch GT 4 46mm – 4.2.0.103

Huawei Watch Ultimate – 4.2.0.103

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design – 4.2.0.103

How to register?

To participate in the latest beta activity, users have to open the Huawei Member Center app on their phone. Now visit the Experience Beta section and select the ‘Huawei smartwatch trial version recruitment’. Once done, fill in accurate details.

Note that the wearable users have to give their feedback, report issues (if any), as well as cooperate with staff to reproduce problems found during the activity. Users might face some issues in this testing activity. Hence proceed at your own risk.