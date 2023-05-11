A-List Cast Delivers Offensively Poor Movie in Streaming Platform’s Self-Reflective Narrative

via Warner Bros.

It takes more than a top team of talent to make a good movie, but when it comes to the ratio of acclaimed names involved to the diabolical quality of the end product, it’s hard to think of many stronger contenders than Collateral Beauty.

Prior to its release, the character-driven drama with a fantastical twist was being touted as a potential awards season contender, and not just because of its Oscar-friendly December release date. Virtually all of the key players involved are of the highest order, but a 13 percent Rotten Tomatoes score was all Collateral Beauty had to show for it at the end of the day.

via Warner Bros.

Even if we ignore what they’ve achieved in the years since, it arrived boasting Academy Award-winning filmmaker David Frankel as director, with the ensemble headlined by two-time Oscar nominee and A-list superstar Will Smith, and that was barely even the tip of the iceberg.

The supporting players included Oscar winners Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren, three-time nominee Edward Norton, two-time nominee Keira Knightley, one-time nominee Naomie Harris, and the always-reliable Michael Peña among its number. That’s one hell of a roster to gather together for such a steaming turd of cinema, but it’s one that streaming subscribers are nonetheless trying to polish.

Per FlixPatrol, Collateral Beauty has returned with a vengeance on the iTunes global charts, with an entirely new generation of viewers set to be bored to tears by the cloying and saccharine story that seeks to find the answers to all of the universe’s greatest mysteries.