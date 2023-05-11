Possible revision: Impending unveiling of ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ hinted at in latest teaser – Destructoid

The clock’s tickin’ dude…

Netherrealm Studios continues to tease the reveal of the next title in its ultra-gory fighter series Mortal Kombat — Following on from the “grain of sand” anniversary video, a new teaser seems to suggest that the unveiling of NRS’ latest is pretty much imminent.

A short video tracks the second hand of a clock, as it ominously ticks down toward 12, (which is, numerically, the next title in the series), however, the hand ultimately skips past 12 and jumps straight to 1. Additionally, while the clock is relatively standard-looking, the reflection in the glass shows a galaxy of grains, which is in keeping with the hourglass owned by the franchise’s time-warping villain, Kronika.

While there are many possible readings of the symbolism on display here, some fans suggest that skipping 12 represents a resetting of the timeline, which makes sense given the climax of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. Others have opined that the clock is telling us that the new game is not Mortal Kombat 12 at all, and is either a standalone release or a non-numerical sequel/spin-off. This labyrinth of possibilities is only further complicated by a new leak from prominent spoiler bill-bilkun, who claim the new title is in development for PC and Gen 9 consoles under the title Mortal Kombat 1.

But, despite all this speculation, one thing’s for sure: Netherrealm is getting ready to lift the lid on its next project soon. As I have previously noted, while the most recent MK timeline was certainly ambitious and even successful in the early going, the studio quickly painted itself into a corner with its interminable “Revenants vs. PMC” storyline. And, as such a slap of the big red reset button might be just what the franchise needs.

It Has Begun… Again?