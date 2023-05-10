A comparison of budget smartphones: Poco F5 5G and Vivo V27 Pro

Poco has recently launched its newest smartphone, the F5 5G, in the Indian market. It is the first in the F-series lineup to feature the Snapdragon 7+Gen 2 chipset, along with stereo speakers, virtual RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and more. The base variant of the handset costs Rs 29,999. Meanwhile, Vivo has also released its V27 smartphone priced at Rs 32,999, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera. In this article, we will provide a spec comparison table to help you choose between the two budget smartphones from Vivo and Poco.

Poco F5 5G: Price

The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 29,999, and the top variant costs Rs 33,999.

Vivo V27: Price

Vivo has priced the V27 starting at Rs 32,999. The base variant of Vivo V27 featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999, while the higher-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999.

Specification

Poco F5 5G Vivo V27

Storage Capacity 128GB/256 GB 128GB/256 GB

Operating System Android 13 with MIUI 14 Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13

Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (V27)

RAM Up to 12GB Up to 12GB

Display Size 6.67-inch 6.78-inch

Display Type Xfinity Pro AMOLED 3D Curved AMOLED

Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz

Camera (Rear) Triple camera setup (64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro) 50MP Sony IMX766V custom primary, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro

Camera (Front) 16MP 50MP advanced eye autofocus

Battery Capacity 5000mAh 4600mAh

Fast Charging 67W Turbo Charging 66W FlashCharge

Network Connectivity 5G 5G

Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers





