Reportedly Delayed Internally, Assassin’s Creed Mirage Still Set for 2023 Release

Those eager to get their hands on Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed game may be waiting a little while longer than expected, but you don’t necessarily need to erase the game from your 2023 calendar just yet. Earlier this month a GameStop leak indicated Assassin’s Creed Mirage was coming our way in August, which lined up with a rumor from proven Ubisoft insider Tom Henderson from last year.

Well, Henderson has stepped into the fray again, tweeting that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will no longer be arriving in August, but rather October of this year. Ubisoft’s AC VR project, codenamed Nexus, has also reportedly been pushed back.

“It seems like Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been internally delayed from August to October. Nexus, AC’s VR offering has also been delayed a couple of months.”

Of course, none of this, including the original rumored August release date for AC Mirage, has been officially confirmed by Ubisoft. Henderson has come through multiple times when it comes to Ubisoft affairs, so there’s no particular reason to believe he’s missed the mark here, but again, grains of salt ect.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Mirage promises a return to the more focused, smaller-scale action-adventure gameplay that once defined the franchise, but Ubisoft Bordeaux is also promising a “richer, denser” map and more reactive gameplay.

“The increased hardware power and the extended expertise we developed also allow us to have a richer and denser map compared to the first ACs, and it means for us more gameplay opportunities, more interactions between systems, more depth. It also means incredible and immersive details to treat Baghdad as one of the main characters of Mirage.”

In addition to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has also announced Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red (the next major RPG-style entry from Ubisoft Quebec set in Feudal Japan), Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe (a darker take on the series from Ubisoft Montreal focused on European witch hunts), Assassin’s Creed Infinity (a hub to join future AC experiences together), a mobile game, and the aforementioned VR experience.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been announced for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Luna. Ubisoft has only confirmed the game is coming sometime in 2023.