5 things Apple Watch 10 can learn from Pixel Watch 3

The Apple Watch 10 is coming. With a possible launch date of September 10th, there are plenty of rumors about the forthcoming wearable, which might be called the Apple Watch X. For example, we may get a larger display (nice!) but also a plastic case (boo).

Of course, another massive smartwatch release just occurred and Apple would be wise to study what its rival Google got right with the Pixel Watch 3. With both tech giants fighting for space on your wrists, Apple mustn’t take Google’s latest features and innovations for granted.

Here are five lessons the Cupertino Kid can learn from Google’s launch of the Pixel Watch 3 — which I’ve just started testing but already seems destined for inclusion in our best smartwatches guide — to ensure the Apple Watch 10 is a straight-up banger.

1. Keep the same starting price

(Image credit: Future)

Google did it and so did Samsung. The Pixel Watch 3 cost $349 at launch, just like the Pixel Watch 2. The same can be said for the Galaxy Watch 7 and 6; both start at $299.

The most basic Apple Watch 9 starts at $399 and Apple would be wise to maintain that pricing going into the launch of the Apple Watch 10. Given the brand already has the priciest device of its rivals, any further increases will make it appear extra expensive compared to similar Wear OS alternatives.

2. Focus on innovative safety features

Like the Apple Watch 10, we had a pretty solid idea of what to expect with the launch of the Pixel Watch 3. However, one new feature was a total surprise for me: Loss of Pulse Detection.

This innovative safety tool works similarly to fall detection. If the device registers a critical loss of pulse in a user, the Pixel Watch 3 can automatically contact emergency medical responders and/or loved ones.

It’s features like these, ones that can save and/or improve lives, that make the world of wearables so exciting to cover, and I hope Apple also incorporates something as groundbreaking and lifesaving into the X. After all, Apple was the first to debut crash and fall detection back in 2018.

(Image credit: Future)

One of my favorite aspects of the Pixel Watch 3 is it inherits one of Fitbit’s best premium health tools, the daily Readiness Score, for free. This score ranges from one to 100 and provides users with insights into their body’s current condition based on factors like sleep and heart rate variability.

The device also offers a daily Target Load, which is based on recent exercise and sleep quality, to help you determine whether to rest or train and if the latter, how hard to go.

While the Health app on the Apple Watch offers plenty of data points and some insights, I’d love to see something similar to Fitbit’s Readiness Score, Samsung’s Energy Score or Garmin’s Body Battery tool provided to Apple Watch X users for free.

The new Vitals health app, launched with watchOS 11, seems like the perfect place to incorporate such a feature/score.

4. Tweak the design to appeal to more users

More size options are better. With the Pixel Watch 3, Google finally made the device available in a larger 45mm case size, in addition to 41mm. The Apple Watch 9 also comes in 41mm and 45mm, but a third size option would truly set it apart from the competition.

While a larger model, say a 49mm, risks stepping on the toes of the Ultra series, there’s no reason Apple couldn’t offer a smaller, daintier Apple Watch 10 option in 38mm, while still maintaining a decent amount of screen real estate.

Fashion-wise, smaller watches are in vogue and Apple may be surprised by how many folks prefer something a tad more delicate on their wrists.

5. Let me control more stuff with the Apple Watch

(Image credit: Future)

There are a lot of cool new features on the Pixel Watch 3, but my absolute favorite is its ability to check in on a compatible Nest Cam feed and talk to someone on the other side in real-time. This functionality is truly useful and also just straight-up cool.

Apple’s been pretty good about making the Apple Watch play nicely with the brand’s other products, as well as some non-Apple devices. For example, folks can already use an Apple Watch to unlock their car, a feature that the Pixel Watch just inherited.

With the Apple Watch 10, I’d love to see the device’s ability to control the technology around me greatly expanded. Apple doesn’t make home security cameras, but perhaps there’s an opportunity to team up with brands like Wyze or even Blink (Amazon) on support for wrist-based live feeds.

What Apple Watch 10 features do you want to see incorporated into the brand’s forthcoming device? Let me know in the comments below.