5 apps that’ll get you out of your next speeding ticket

Driving fast can be thrilling, but it can also be dangerous and costly. That’s why you need to be aware of the speed limits and the locations of speed cameras on your route.

Luckily, we have some amazing apps that will help you do just that.

These apps will warn you of speed cameras, and will help you avoid speeding tickets.

Whether you’re traveling far or near, these apps will make your driving more responsible and secure. Ready to check them out? Here are the five apps we tested.

1. ByeByeTicket app

iPhone : 5.0 stars (at time of publishing)

If you’re looking for an app that can help you prevent getting a speeding ticket, you should definitely check out the ByeByeTicket app. This app is designed to keep you informed and protected by giving you accurate information about your current speed and the road speed limit, and by notifying you when you’re driving too fast with a vibration on your Apple Watch, accompanied by an unmissable message.

With the ByeByeTicket App on your Apple Watch, you can keep the application running in the background and continuously receive speed alerts. No more glancing at your iPhone screen or keeping the app active.

But the app is not just a simple speedometer. It also has some cool features that make it more than worth the $9.99 a month subscription fee (at time of publication), such as a fine refund guarantee, a borderline speed challenge and a speed history feature.

Waze reminds drivers that they’re going over the speed limit.

2. Waze

iPhone : 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android : 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

By now, we all know that Waze is a popular navigation app, but did you also know that it alerts you of speed cameras, police, traffic and road hazards? You can also report and confirm these alerts to help other drivers.

Waze also shows you the speed limit of the road you’re on and your current speed. You can customize the app to warn you when you’re driving above the speed limit by a certain percentage or a fixed value. Waze is free to download and use, and it works on both iOS and Android devices.

Most of the apps can connect directly to your car.

3. Speed Cameras radar

iPhone : 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

Android : 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Speed Cameras radar is an app that helps you avoid speeding tickets and drive safely. It alerts you to speed cameras, red light cameras, mobile speed traps and traffic jams in your area. You can also report new cameras and hazards to help other drivers. The app costs $4.99 per month. You can download it from the app store or Google Play and enjoy a free trial for 7 days (at time of publication).

4. Coyote

iPhone : 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 3.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Coyote is another app that helps you drive smarter and safer by alerting you of speed cameras, police, traffic and road hazards. The app uses a community-based approach, where users can report and confirm these alerts to help other drivers.

The app also shows you the speed limit of the road you’re on and your current speed and warns you when you’re driving too fast. You need to pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee to use the app. Plans start at $4.99 per month (at time of publication).

5. Radarbot

iPhone : 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.1 stars (at time of publishing)

Radarbot is a speed camera detector app that alerts you of the presence of fixed and mobile speed cameras, traffic light cameras and average speed checkpoints. It also shows you the current speed limit and warns you if you are exceeding it. Radarbot works in the background, so you can use it with your favorite navigation app. Radarbot is a useful app for drivers who want to avoid speeding tickets and drive safely.

Radarbot has two versions — a free version and a premium version. The free version has ads and some limitations on the features. The premium version removes the ads and unlocks all the features, such as real-time traffic alerts, voice notifications and advanced settings. The premium version can be purchased within the app for $4.99 per month (at time of publication).

Kurt’s key takeaways

Are you ready to hit the road with these powerful apps? Whether you want to avoid speeding tickets or get alerts about speed cameras and police, these apps have your back. You can trust ByeByeTicket to help shield you from fines, Waze to guide you through traffic, Speed Cameras radar to alert you to road cameras, Coyote to connect you with other drivers and Radarbot to detect known radar traps. No matter what kind of driver you are, there’s an app for you.

How do you think apps like these impact driving habits? Do they encourage safer driving or do they simply help drivers evade law enforcement? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

