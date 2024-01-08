2024 expected to be the year of AI glasses

The updated Meta smart glasses are seen during the Meta Connect event at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, September 27, 2023.— Reuters

As we have ushered in 2024, the tech world is abuzz with the anticipated dominance of AI glasses, stealing the spotlight from Apple’s awaited Vision Pro augmented reality platform.

Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta glasses initially met with mild interest, have become the unexpected frontrunner, promising a transformative experience with powerful AI integration.

The $299 Ray-Ban Meta glasses, launched in October, have quietly become a sensation, offering users a superior camera, high-quality audio, live-streaming capabilities, and an impressive AI assistant.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech, as a pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses appear on screen, during the Meta Connect event at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.—Reuters

The glasses gained momentum in December with the unveiling of a groundbreaking “multimodal” feature, allowing users to seamlessly combine spoken commands with visual interactions, redefining the user experience.

Tech journalists, initially sceptical, have now rallied behind the transformative potential of Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Reviews from Mashable, 9to5Mac, and C|NET highlight the glasses’ ability to shock, convince, and impress users with their innovative features.

Despite existing AI glasses products like Lucyd Lyte and Solos AirGo 3, the glasses’ form factor proves to be the game-changer. The glasses, worn daily by many, offer superior audio quality and a discreet yet functional design.

As demonstrated by Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the combination of fashion and technology in AI glasses is a winning formula, making them irresistible to users.

2024 is poised to be a groundbreaking year for AI glasses, with major players like Google, Amazon, and possibly Apple entering the market.

The seamless integration of AI into the glasses’ experience, coupled with high-quality features, positions AI glasses as the most significant gadget category in tech, surpassing expectations and reshaping the future of wearable technology.