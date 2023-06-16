2023 Guide: Finding the Perfect Gaming Console for You

There is no definitive “best game console,” but finding the perfect one for your needs is more attainable than ever before. With seven current-gen systems to choose from and the introduction of Valve’s Steam Deck, the options can feel overwhelming. At Engadget, our staff members have experience playing games on a wide range of consoles, including some you may not have considered in a long time. Different gamers prioritize different features, whether it’s having the highest-performance system, finding the most affordable way to play the latest games, seeking portability above all else, or looking for a console that the whole family can enjoy. The uses for a gaming console are endless, which is why we’ve put together this article. We have thoroughly reviewed and evaluated each console, some on multiple occasions, and categorized them to help you find the “best gaming console” for your specific needs. In this guide, you will find our top 10 picks, including all the major players in the industry, as well as two high-end consoles, each offering unique features. Our goal is for you to come away from this guide with a clearer idea of the console that offers the perfect specifications and functionality for you. Best high-end console: PS5 The PlayStation 5 is a powerhouse console that delivers stunning graphics and seamless performance. Sony has significantly improved the processing power and visual fidelity compared to the previous generation. One standout feature is the DualSense controller, which provides intense and precise haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that add tension to the gaming experience. The PS5 also boasts a library of console exclusives, including popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök and Spider-Man. PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier of Sony’s monthly subscription service, offers additional benefits such as cloud streaming, free games, and a vast catalog of titles. Best high-end console: Xbox Series X The Xbox Series X takes the crown as the most powerful gaming console on the market. Paired with a Game Pass subscription, it offers access to an extensive library of games. While Xbox may have fewer exclusives compared to Sony, there are highly anticipated titles on the horizon. The Xbox ecosystem also allows for cross-purchases between Windows and Xbox, as well as the ability to stream games via Game Pass. With the availability of cross-play multiplayer on most titles, the decision between Xbox and PlayStation may come down to the exclusives and potential subscription benefits. Best budget console: Xbox Series S + Game Pass The Xbox Series S packs enough power to play the latest games and shines as a budget-friendly option. While it lacks a disk drive and has less storage space than its counterpart, the Xbox Series X, it makes up for it with its semi-portable nature. Paired with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the Series S offers cloud streaming and access to a wide library of games without the need for downloads. With Microsoft’s commitment to releasing new Xbox Game Studios titles on Game Pass day-one, it’s a cost-effective way to enjoy the Xbox ecosystem. Best for local multiplayer: Nintendo Switch The Nintendo Switch excels in local multiplayer gaming, offering a diverse range of multiplayer experiences. Whether it’s racing against friends in Mario Kart or engaging in mini-games in Mario Party, the Switch brings people together. The ability to connect additional controllers makes it easy for friends to join in the fun. Its portability allows for multiplayer gaming on the go or over local networks, emphasizing the joy of playing together with friends and family. Best couch portable: Valve Steam Deck The Steam Deck is a game-changer in the world of portable gaming. While it may seem counterintuitive to have a portable console primarily used at home, many players prefer this setup. The Steam Deck offers a chunky handheld experience with dual analog sticks, trackpads, and a 7-inch LCD touchscreen. It allows gamers to enjoy their Steam libraries away from their desks, bringing portability and convenience to the PC gaming experience.





