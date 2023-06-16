‘Oppenheimer’ Set for a Box Office Success, No Bombs Expected to Drop on ‘Barbie’, Projections Suggest

via Warner Bros./Universal

A new box office forecast for the July 21–23 weekend suggests that Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” will outperform Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” at the box office. This prediction is not surprising, considering that one film offers a lighthearted PG-13 experience that subtly challenges gender roles, while the other is a three-hour R-rated account of a tragic event. It’s perplexing why this outcome wasn’t anticipated well in advance, although both films appear promising in their own right.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources with access to various polling services foresee “Barbie” coming out on top, potentially followed by “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1” in second place, and “Oppenheimer” opening in third place. This data presents an interesting twist, particularly because “Barbie” is backed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the same company that Christopher Nolan departed from after their decision to release all their 2021 films on HBO Max simultaneously with their theatrical release without consulting the filmmakers.

Although Warner Bros. hopes to see Nolan return after his brief stint with Universal, their decision to release “Barbie” opposite “Oppenheimer” raises questions about their intentions. It’s worth noting that the success of “Oppenheimer” may not rely heavily on its opening weekend, as adult-oriented dramas tend to thrive through word-of-mouth and sustained box office performance.

Furthermore, “Oppenheimer” was specifically designed for viewing in IMAX theaters, specifically on true IMAX screens with stunning 70 mm film projection. This adds another layer to the equation, as film enthusiasts who appreciate the full cinematic experience may choose to wait a few weeks in order to secure optimal seating for “Oppenheimer.”

In conclusion, the opening weekend performance of “Oppenheimer” may not be the definitive indicator of its success. Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig should both be commended for their respective projects, and their true accomplishments may be recognized at the Oscars.

