“20 Fresh Titles Added to Apple Arcade, Including TMNT Splintered Fate, an Exclusive Game”

Apple’s subscription-based gaming service Arcade has achieved over 200 games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with the integration of 20 new games, including What the Car?, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder. Furthermore, the update includes the exclusive launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-op title TMNT Splintered Fate. Popular App Store titles such as Temple Run+, Playdead’s LIMBO+, and PPKP+ are among the other new games being added to the platform. Apple Arcade provides ad-free and in-app purchase-free access for up to six family members.

On Thursday, the iPhone maker indicated the addition of 20 new titles to Apple Arcade’s games library by publishing a post on its newsroom website. Additionally, with the recent update, the gaming subscription service will be obtaining an exclusive TMNT Splintered Fate title from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. In this co-op roguelike adventure created by Paramount Global, players can join forces with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael.

Other fresh releases include Cityscapes: Sim Builder by Magic Fuel Games, Chess Universe+ by Tilting Point, Getting Over It+ by Bennett Foddy, and Hill Climb Racing+ by Fingersoft. Iron Marines+ by Ironhide Game Studio, Kingdom Two Crowns+ by Raw Fury, Playdead’s LIMBO+ by Playdead, My Town Home – Family Games+ by My Town Games LTD, and Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ by Young Horses are all part of the new games coming to the platform. Finally, the latest titles also include PPKP+ created by Shimada Thoshishiro, the minimalist shooter game Time Locker+ by Sotaro Otsuka, and the puzzle adventure game Very Little Nightmares+ by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Apple Arcade subscribers now have access to Temple Run by Imangi Studios, Snake.io+, and Farming Simulator 20+. Readers can see the complete list of games available on Apple Arcade here. The Apple Arcade game subscription service costs Rs. 99 per month in India, with a one-month free trial available for customers. The service allows up to six family members to share the same subscription. Apple Arcade can also be purchased bundled with the Apple One Individual (Rs. 195) and Apple One Family (Rs. 365) subscription plans, providing unlimited access to more than 200 games from the App Store without ads or in-app purchases. Apple Arcade games can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

