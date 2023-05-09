Science: Even Microscopic Worms Experience Hunger Pangs

This genetically engineered worm has fluorescent neurons and muscles, with green dots representing neurons that respond to cannabinoids, and magenta dots representing other neurons. The phenomenon of “the munchies”, which is the increased appetite caused by cannabis, is not limited to humans or mammals. A study published in the journal Current Biology shows that even the nematode worm chows down on its favourite foods with extra pleasure whilst under the influence of cannabis molecules, known as cannabinoids. The evolutionary lineages that produced humans and nematode worms diverged 500 million years ago, yet the worm’s cannabinoid signalling system and that of humans have not diverged much. Scientists have long known that humans and nematode worms both have receptors throughout their bodies that respond to cannabinoids. These findings could offer insights into how more complex brains work on a fundamental level.





