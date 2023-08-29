Workforce: Back to office: Amazon CEO has a ‘warning’ for employees

Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told the employees that they need to come to the office for at least three days a week. This sparked protests and some employees even chose to resign rather than relocate to ‘main hub’ offices. Now a new report has claimed that Jassy has warned employees to come back to office or their job is at stake.

“It’s not going to work out for you,” Business Insider cited Jassy as saying. The report said that the Amazon CEO made that statement during a meeting earlier this month.

“It’s past the time to disagree and commit,” he said, adding that “if you can’t disagree and commit… it’s probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week.”

Jassy reportedly said the company’s decision to have employees return to the office was a “judgment call” and that employees can leave if they don’t want to relocate.

“It’s not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so,” Jassy was quoted as saying.

Amazon work from office mandate

In February, Amazon ordered its employees to return to the office for three days a week from May. Other tech giants like Google also asked employees to come back to office and started to crack down on those who didn’t comply.

A separate report from the same publication claimed that Amazon has also been cracking down on employees who refuse to return to the office.

Citing leaked messages in July, the report said that Amazon would force a “voluntary resignation” on employees who don’t relocate to the in-person hubs. The company has also started sending warnings to employees about their in-person attendance, the report said.





