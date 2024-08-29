Winnie Dunn: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet) | Comedy

Cheezburger was my introduction to the internet. Back before memes were memes. From there it was a rabbit hole full of 4chan trolls, pasta of the creepy variety, Wholockians tumbling in Tumblr, “fluff” emanating out of fanfiction.net, Rickrolling around YouTube, liking Facebook pages about “Taking Your Girl to Macca’s Cause She’s the One”, and men on Vine sitting five feet apart because they’re not gay. The internet just kept growing … Instagram. Twitter. Snapchat. Tinder. Bumble. TikTok. Stories. Reels. Shorts. ChatGPT. Every now and again before doomscrolling, I ask myself … “I Can Has Cheezburger?”

1. Put your back into it

In 2017 I sent this to a mate. We’ve been dating ever since.

2. Chris Lilley who?

For ages a white guy in brownface was the spokesperson for Tongans in Australia. Let Neel Kolhatkar (an actual comedian) introduce you to my people.

3. Alu mohe (Go sleep)

Every Islander will understand what I’m on about. Places I’ve hit the hay: the 756 bus. The T1 Western train line. On the floor of my family’s old Tarago during a road trip to Melbourne. A Hillsong church service. Twice during my HSC biology exam. At the head of my grandmother’s open casket.

4. My habib

This video is what I send my family every time they try to stage an intervention to discuss the way they were portrayed in my novel.

5. This timeless tune

Whether it’s a propagandist denying their nation’s war crimes or your ex-boyfriend trying to gaslight you, this song is always the perfect response.

6. This was (and still is) America

Unlike Mike Myers and Chris Tucker, I miss the old Kanye.

7. Public service announcement

White nationalists are definitely going to call me a reverse racist for this one!

8. Racism 101

If you were offended by the previous joke, Aamer Rahman has a lesson for you.

On the morning of 18 October 2023 I woke up to my usual routine: wipe drool off my face and reach out across the bed for my phone to check what messages (if any) had come through overnight. I was surprised to discover 11 messages from 11 different friends and family members with a link to this interview. Thank you Bassem Youssef, who has long used comedy as a tool for resistance.

10. JD Vance sucks

Standing in solidarity with my fellow childless cat ladies. This one’s for you, sisters!