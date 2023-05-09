Wild koalas successfully caught and vaccinated for chlamydia for first time

Australian scientists have embarked on a field trial in New South Wales to vaccinate wild koalas against chlamydia, a widespread disease that causes blindness, infertility, and death. The trial aims to test a method for protecting the iconic animals with a single-shot vaccine designed specifically for them. The scientists plan to catch, vaccinate, and monitor around 50 animals from the Northern Rivers region and evaluate the impact of vaccinating a population of wild koalas. The researchers mark the animals with pink dye before releasing them back into their habitats to prevent them from being caught again, with the trial receiving approval from multiple government bodies. The koala populations have declined steeply in the past two decades due to habitat loss and infected disease spreading by coming into contact with feces from infected cattle and sheep. Around half of wild koalas in Queensland are already affected by chlamydia, making it challenging to administer antibiotics effectively, and the vaccine may protect them from fatal illness.





Reference