Who Is Meg Stalter From the Google Lens Barbie Commercial?

The Barbie movie has become a runaway success, making well over $1 billion in the box office and becoming Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing theatrical release to date. With her gorgeous pink wardrobe and coveted high heel collection, Barbie has become the undisputed queen of the summer and has inspired several trends in her name from dolls, TikTok, and even breakups. It was only a matter of time until companies saw the appeal of taking a walk in Barbie’s sparkly pink shoes, and before we knew it, commercials like the new Google Lens commercial were embracing the Barbie aesthetic themselves.

Chances are if you’ve watched Barbie in theaters, this Google Lens commercial was played along with the other film previews. The commercial features a woman, who the internet has now dubbed “Google Barbie,” who is strongly committed to the color pink and uses Google Lens throughout her day. This Google Barbie uses the app in various helpful, though perhaps not too relatable, ways like identifying a Chuckwalla on her pink lawn or translating her Canadian lover Jean-Pierre’s menacing French messages.

This Google Barbie is played by Meg Stalter, a rising comedian and TikTok star who’s career trajectory has been anything but ordinary.

Who is Meg Stalter?

Stalter became known to a wider audience when she exited her character’s pink mansion decked out in an even pinker cowboy-inspired ensemble as the already-iconic Google Barbie, but the commercial isn’t the only thing she’s known for. The actress and comedian first started her career doing improv and standup before gaining traction on TikTok during the 2020 pandemic. She had begun posting sketches and short clips as early as 2019, but quarantine pushed her to upload even more videos, which resonated with viewers tired of being stuck in their homes.

One of her most popular TikTok videos is one made during Pride Month of 2021, where she parodies a small business trying to appeal to the LGBT community; the tongue-in-cheek video was a hit and has resulted in people greeting Stalter on the street with a cheerful, “Hi Gay!” according to a recent interview with Dazed. Stalter’s online fame led to what many consider her breakout role as Kayla on the Max series Hacks. Speaking with The New Yorker, Stalter admitted the comedy was her first ever professional acting role, something she recognizes is out of the ordinary for any online comedian.

Stalter continues to make video content while starring in Hacks and occasionally guest starring on shows like Ru Paul’s Drag Race. As her career continues to grow, only time will tell if Google Barbie will get her wish and appear in a Barbie movie on the big screen. Until then, you can follow Stalter on her socials and look forward to her future A24 and Max series, tentatively titled Church Girls.