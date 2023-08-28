Whispers of Feige Firings Treated as a Joyous Occasion While the Series Everybody Thought Was Canceled Pops Its Head Above the Parapet

Only in the weird and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could people purportedly losing their jobs be seen as nothing but an absolute win to steal a line from the Hulk, but that’s how the fandom is reacting to whispers of Kevin Feige wielding the axe over the next two Avengers movies.

Elsewhere, a Disney Plus series that had gone so silent for so long people actually started to believe it had been canceled drops a reminder that it’s very much alive, but maybe not so well seeing as there’s still no sign of a premiere date almost two years on from the initial announcement.

The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars might need new writers, and everybody seems thrilled about it

Image via Marvel Studios

Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron aren’t held in the highest of esteem by the MCU masses after penning the screenplays for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness respectively, leading to many sighs of resignation after they were named as the writers for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise that rumors claiming the pair have been removed from their posts have gone down a treat, although it should definitely be noted that there’s not a shred of official truth to the speculation as of yet.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year pops up to let everybody know it hasn’t died on the vine

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s been almost two years since Spider-Man: Freshman Year was revealed to the world, and there’s not even a hint of when the animated series could potentially premiere on Disney Plus.

The executive producer and head writer did offer an update that was basically the online equivalent of “nope, it’s not dead, but I can’t tell you anything,” which will have to do for now. Given Disney’s rampant cost-cutting, keep those fingers crossed that Bob Iger doesn’t remember about Freshman Year, or even follow-up Sophomore Year for that matter.

David Ayer, who once proudly proclaimed ‘f*ck Marvel,’ throws a thinly-veiled shot at ‘goofy’ blockbusters

via Warner Bros.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has spent the last seven years trying to will his initial vision for the worst-reviewed DCEU movie ever into existence, and he’s made it patently clear that Warner Bros. was heavily inspired by the success of Deadpool to butcher the footage he presented them with.

In what could be a telling dig at both studio interference and the competition over at Marvel, the filmmaker recently made a point of noting that the majority of franchise fare deemed as being “dark” is really just anything that isn’t “super goofy.” Suicide Squad ended up being both and suffered for it, which is fittingly ironic.

That’s it for another week of all things Marvel, but as always, check back tomorrow for the latest goings-on.