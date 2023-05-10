WhatsApp, Indian IT Minister says it is “unacceptable”

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced in a tweet that the government will investigate allegations that WhatsApp accessed the microphone of smartphone users even when the phone was not being used. He called the breach in user privacy unacceptable and said that the government will examine the issue. Chandrasekhar tweeted, “This is an unacceptable breach and violation of #Privacy. We will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill #DPDP is being readied. @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia.” His tweets are in response to an engineer at Twitter, Foad Dabiri, who claimed in a tweet that WhatsApp accessed his microphone while he was sleeping. Screenshots shared by Dabiri showed that WhatsApp had used the microphone on his phone at various times. Dabiri’s tweet attracted over 131 million views, and WhatsApp responded by saying that it had been in touch with the engineer over the past 24 hours and believed that a bug on Android’s end had caused the issue. WhatsApp added that users have full control over their microphone settings and that WhatsApp only accesses the microphone when a user is making a call or recording a voice or video note, which are protected by end-to-end encryption. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, also responded to Dabiri’s tweet by slamming WhatsApp and commenting on the issues surrounding the company. WhatsApp landed in controversy last year when it tweeted the wrong map of India in a New Year 2023 tweet and Chandrasekhar called for all social media platforms doing business in India to use the correct maps.





