In the wake of devastating layoffs at Destiny 2 developer Bungie, the studio has said this week has been “one of the most difficult weeks” in the studio’s history. To move forward, it is now committed to making the upcoming Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion one of “the best games we’ve ever made.”

“We know we have lost a lot of your trust,” the Destiny 2 development team wrote in a blog post. “Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.”

To start, the studio says it has “more than 650 dedicated teammates pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering” The Final Shape, in addition to the Episodes that will follow. Bungie says fans can expect to hear more about the future of Destiny 2 “in the weeks ahead.”

In the latest example of a long line of games industry layoffs, Bungie laid off an estimated 100 employees according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier in late October. Schreier also reports The Final Shape will see a delay, as well as Marathon.

This instance is simply the latest in a long string of layoffs and shutdowns in the games industry. Other studios that have experienced layoffs include Epic Games, CD Projekt Red, Naughty Dog, Twitch, and Ubisoft, among many, many others. Studios that have been shut down include Volition Games, Dang!, Vanpool, and PixelOpus.