Way Man Calls His Dog Without Saying a Word Delights Internet—’Wait for Me’

Dogs are our most loyal companions, the only ones that will always come running whenever you call them, and who sometimes don’t even need to hear you say their name to know you need them.

A dog owner from Scotland has delighted viewers on the internet after revealing his hilarious way of calling his dog without even saying a word in a clip that has quickly gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username seanthesheepman, the man can be seen turning on his tractor, when immediately his dog, a border collie named Echo, comes running toward him, jumping on the farm machine, ready to help his owner out with whatever he needs.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: “Calling my dog without saying a word.”

If you own a dog you’ve probably noticed how excited they get every time they get to ride in a vehicle, whether it’s a tractor, a truck, or a car. But why do they enjoy this activity so much?

According to dog wellness experts at WagWalking, a car with their owner mimics dogs’ instinctive roots of running with a pack, which brings them comfort and even a type of euphoric high.

“Dogs love a good car ride because it feeds into their sense of adventure and love of a good hunt. Riding in the car allows a dog to explore new sights, sounds, and smells. It also allows them more time to be with you. All of these are a win-win for your pup,” the website added.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 4.1 million views and 288,500 likes on the platform.

One user, Erika Mattucci, commented: “My border collie knows the sound of cheese. Coming out of the fridge. He knows only cheese haha.” And Alyson Brannan Nails said: “You better not be going anywhere without me.”

Oliviaperez2336 said: “Wait for meeee!”

user2890841278629 added: “He probably came from half a mile away, checking the boundaries for stray sheep, cows, or anything that requires your attention and rounding up.”

