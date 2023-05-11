Was King George Truly Insane?

Editor’s note: Spoilers ahead for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In Episode 4, viewers witness King George III (played by Corey Mylchreest) being tortured by a physician in an hour-long subplot that is shocking and unexpected in the Bridgerton universe. The young monarch’s hallucinations and disorganized speech afflict him due to a mysterious mental illness, resulting in his suffering at the hands of a half-sadistic, half-well-intentioned doctor named Monro (portrayed by Guy Henry). While the purpose of the show is to focus on the romance between George and his wife Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), the storyline surrounding George’s “madness” was inevitable as it was a significant part of the British Regency period. However, the show takes liberties with some historical facts about King George and his illness. In real life, while George III did suffer from a mysterious mental illness, the onset of his symptoms did not occur until after his marriage to Charlotte and coronation. Moreover, the effects of his illness were not of the same intensity as depicted in the show.





